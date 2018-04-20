× Greitens: Gardner out to “smear” my name

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says a second felony charge filed against him is another effort by St. Louis’ top prosecutor to “smear” his name.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner on Friday charged the Republican governor with felony tampering with computer data. That charge is in addition to a felony invasion-of-privacy indictment from February for allegedly taking a nonconsensual photo of a partially nude woman with whom he had an affair in 2015.

The new charge accuses Greitens of obtaining the donor list from The Mission Continues without permission from the St. Louis-based charity that Greitens founded.

In a Facebook posting, Greitens accused Gardner of wasting “thousands and thousands of taxpayer dollars.” He says the Democratic prosecutor “will use any charge she can to smear me.”

Gardner’s office declined comment on the new charges.