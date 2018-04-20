Greitens facing new charges for tampering with computer data

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS — Missouri Governor Eric Greitens faces new charges from the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office over alleged wrongdoing concerning The Mission Continues charity during his campaign for governor.

The statute of limitations was set to expire Sunday, April 22.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley revealed earlier this week that an investigation concluded the governor may have committed felony tampering with computer data. Hawley said Greitens took a donor list from The Mission Continues and used it to help raise money during his run for governor without the permission of the charity.

The incident is believed to have occurred on or about April 22, 2015.

Hawley said he does not have the jurisdiction to charge Greitens, so he turned over his evidence to St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner because the alleged crime occurred in the City of St. Louis. Officials with Gardner's office said they were already investigating The Mission Continues case even before the invasion of privacy issue came up.

The governor later filed requests for a restraining order against Hawley and a special prosecutor in The Mission Continues case. No final rulings have been made in either request.

"St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner reviewed the evidence turned over to her by my office and determined that there is probable cause to file criminal charges against the Governor. The Office stands ready to assist the Circuit Attorney’s Office where appropriate and if needed. These are serious charges—and an important reminder that no one is above the law in Missouri. Like all criminal defendants, Governor Greitens is presumed innocent under the law until proven guilty."

Greitens founded The Mission Continues in 2007 to help veterans facing the challenge of readjusting to life at home after their service.

Meanwhile, the felony invasion of privacy case against the governor will continue. That comes after Judge Rex Burlison ruled Thursday against a defense motion to throw the case out.

The judge also admonished prosecutors for violating procedures about how they handled evidence in turning it over to the Greitens defense team. As part of sanctions against the prosecution, Judge Burlison will allow the defense to take new depositions in the case with key players, including Greitens former mistress and the prosecution's lead investigator, Don Tisaby. That trial is set to start May 14.

Governor Greitens issued a statement via his Facebook page: