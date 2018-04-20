“Hidden Scar” procedure helps breast cancer patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - SSM Health is the first health system in Missouri and fourth in the nation to receive certification for "Hidden Scar" breast cancer surgery. The program is doing wonders for women undergoing an operation that can have an immense impact on the physical appearance and emotional well-being of patients.

Courtney Mathis, a patient at SSM Health Breast Care who underwent the "Hidden Scar" procedure and board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Paul Mills from Renaissance Plastic Surgery in St. Peters join us to talk about the procedure.

For more information, visit www.SSMHealth.com/Womens-Health/Breast-Health.