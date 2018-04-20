High schoolers hold pre-prom fundraiser in honor of friend who died last year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Saturday will mark one year since a multi-vehicle crash on I-270 claimed the life of an 18-year-old girl.

Her friends are holding a special event in her memory as they get ready for prom in the cafeteria at Northwest High School. It's part of a fundraiser called “Wake Up and Makeup” in honor of Kaylee Priscu, who just loved getting dolled up.

“I wish we could go to prom again and just relive the whole thing,” said Mickie Schmoll, a Northwest High School alum.

Nearly 50 girls are signed up to get their hair and makeup done for prom and Kaylee’s own stylist, Audrey Riggs, is helping out.

“Whenever she would come in here it was almost like for therapy with both of us,” Riggs said. “I would give her life advice and she would ask me questions about things that I`ve experienced so it’s more than just a client-hair stylist relationship.”

Each girl is asked to donate $23 for the services, which represent Kaylee’s lacrosse number. That money will go toward a college scholarship in her honor.

“I had a really hard day yesterday. It was like the last day or year ago I ever talk to her. She always did my makeup for everything, so that’s how I got the idea to share that with other people,” said Kerri Thompson, a junior at Northwest High School.

They'll remember the beautiful 18-year-old girl that had dreams of becoming a makeup artist and swap stories about their best friend.

“I think it’s going to be sad because she won’t be able to experience that with us, but I think it will empower all of us just be able to be together," Schmoll said.

If you'd like to donate towards the scholarship, you can reach out to Northwest High School.