Homeless man convicted in 2015 Springfield killing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ A homeless man has been convicted in the stabbing and beating death of a Springfield woman whose body was found stuffed underneath a mattress at her home.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that jurors found 41-year-old Andrew Jensen guilty Thursday of second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the 2015 death of Kathi Jones.

Jensen and Jones were friends, and she sometimes let him sleep in her van. His DNA was found on a cigarette and bloody clothing. But the defense said some of Jensen’s blood found at the home came from him crawling through a window and cutting his arm when Jones got locked out days before her death.

A Pratt County, Kansas, lawman who shot out one of Jensen’s eyes during a 1994 gunfight was among those to testify.