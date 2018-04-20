Metro East woman to wear special Ralph Lauren dress for charity fashion show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Twenty-year-old Abagail Wiegand is determined to live life to the fullest. This weekend, she'll join an elite group of models for Runway Lights Fashion Show, a benefit for Variety the Children's Charity of St. Louis.

This year’s production involves Powerhouse designer Ralph Lauren.

“I know Ralph Lauren is making a dress especially for me to work with my chair and I’m so excited," Abby said.

Abby’s mom, Kimberly, is amazed that he would do such a unique thing for Abby and is excited to see her dolled up.

Today, Abby gets around with the help of her fiancé, William. William is studying exercise science at Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville. He says he understands Abby’s special needs and he is comfortable. The two are planning a wedding in October 2020.

“We decided to just go out on a date one night in October. Then it's been kind of been history other that," William said.

Wanting the complete bride experience, Abby is excited about her future.

While Abby is looking forward to helping Variety with Lights on the Runway Saturday, others are invited to support "Dinner with the Stars." This year's performance features John Legend on April 28th at the Peabody Opera House.