Missouri legislature approves several election changes

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Legislature has approved a bill that makes several changes to local elections.

The proposal approved Thursday would allow voters to request absentee ballots by email, removes a barrier to run as an independent candidate and changes the amount of time candidates would have to get their names on ballots during special elections.

Proponents say the changes will improve state elections.

Opponents say some provisions could make it harder for people to participate in the democratic process.

Bills sent to Gov. Eric Greitens can become law if he signs them or without his signature after a specific amount of time.

The bill is SB 592