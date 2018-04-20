× Producer and DJ known as Avicii found dead

Swedish DJ Avicii died, a musician’s spokesman told CNN. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman, on Friday afternoon. There was no more information available on the cause of death.

The Swedish Dj, whose real name is Tim Bergling, struggled with health problems in recent years, so he canceled a series of concerts in 2014 after suffering the persistent effects of having his gallbladder and appendix removed.

In October 2016 Avicii said it was “very likely” that he would be releasing a follow-up to his album “Stories” that year. In an open letter to his fans he said that although he retired from the stage, he would continue making music.

Not familiar with his music? Listen to this:









