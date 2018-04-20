Rockwood Summit baseball student-manager gets moment in the sun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FENTON, Mo. - Joe Niemeyer was already geared up for a big weekend. The Rockwood Summit senior is up for nomination as Prom King Saturday night. But Friday afternoon, Niemeyer, who has Down Syndrome, got a surprise.

Niemeyer serves as a student manager on the Varsity baseball team, his second year on the job. For Friday afternoon's matchup between the Falcons and Webster Groves Statesmen, both squads cooperated so Niemeyer could get the experience of getting on base and scoring.

This isn't the first time Niemeyer has found himself on a big stage. Last fall, FOX2 profiled his star turn singing the National Anthem before a St. Louis Blues home game.

(Some video and photos courtesy of the Rockwood School District)