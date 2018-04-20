Spring and summer music acts coming to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - There are plenty of acts for music lovers of all genres coming to St. Louis.

Music critic Kevin Johnson gives us the rundown of the upcoming shows:

  • The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 20th anniversary tour, Oct. 5, Chaifetz Arena
  • Lady Antebellum, Darius Rucker, Russell Dickerson, Sept. 13, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
  • Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Sept. 10, Peabody
  • Monica, Darius Bradford, May 13, the Pageant
  • Foster the People, June 3, the Pageant
  • Jussie Smollett, June 5, Old Rock House
  • Sir the Baptist, June 12, Old Rock House
  • Allen Stone, Nick Waterhouse, Dec. 4, Delmar Hall
  • K. Michelle, July 3, Ballpark Village
  • The Bacon Brothers, June 19, Delmar Hall
  • Camila Cabello, April 24, the Pageant - SOLD OUT
  • Jack White, April 25, Chaifetz Arena, no phones show
  • The Decemberists, April 25, Peabody Opera House