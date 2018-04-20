St. Louis attorney explains what’s next for Gov. Greitens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' jury trial on charges of criminal invasion of privacy remains set for May 14.

On Thursday, April 19, Circuit Judge Rex Burlison made his ruling despite charges of perjury and misconduct of not handing over evidence by prosecutors with St Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's office.

St. Louis Attorney Lynette Petruska of the Pleban & Petruska Law Firm joins us to explain what to expect next.

Petruska talks about the governor's attorney reconducting depositions with witnesses with limited questions, whether the prosecutor's investigator William Don Tisaby will plead the fifth, the potential for more charges before April 22 involving the charity, The Mission Continues, and more.