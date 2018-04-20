STL Moms: 11th Annual Jim Hart Celebrity Golf Classic and dinner party

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Local non-profit Sunnyhill Inc. is celebrating its 40th Anniversary this year with its 11th Annual Celebrity Dinner Party and Jim Hart Celebrity Golf Classic.

Victoria James from Sunnyhill Inc. joins us to talk about the events.

Celebrities at the dinner party and golf classic will include former St. Louis Cardinal Football players like Jim Hart, former Blues Players like Cam Janssen and more. Former Mizzou head coach Gary Pinkel is the Honorary Chairman this year.

The dinner party will take place at 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 29, and the Golf Classic will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday, April 30 at The Legends Country Club, 625 The Legends Parkway in Eureka.

You don't have to be a golfer to join. For more information and to register, visit www.SunnyhillInc.org/Events or call 314-845-3900 Ext. 328.