Suspicious package at Fairview Heights IRS office reported by witnesses

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL – There is a large police presence outside an Illinois Internal Revenue Office. The emergency crews on the scene appear to involve federal investigators, as well as local police and EMS crews.

FOX 2 has talked with the FBI offices in Illinois. A spokesman tells us he’ll have information for us once it is available.

Several eyewitnesses say a suspicious package was received at the offices. That package may have contained a white powdery substance.

The deadline for filing taxes this year was earlier this week, April 17th, and IRS offices have been busy since.

Authorities say the scene is clear. There appears to be no danger to the public.