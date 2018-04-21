Area residents are eager for warm spring weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - It's taken a while, but spring fever may finally be in bloom.

Many celebrating a weekend day with seasonable temperatures by getting out and about.

“Spring finally came so very exciting. It’s very nice outside,” says runner Anya Loboda.

It’s bringing many out to Forest Park to enjoy the warm up. It was the perfect place for some to snap a few pictures before prom.

“I was really really worried about taking pictures in the rain, in the snow, so it’s really nice to actually have a sunny day and it feels pretty good out here," says Stella Anderson.

The park is in bloom offering a beautiful backdrop for a bride and groom on their special day.

Park-goers are taking this chance to soak it all in.

“We bike to all the places that have tulips in this area and we’ve been looking at all of the tulips," says Victoria Cui.

Some got in a little exercise while others flew kites and all were excited to enjoy the day outside in the sunshine.

“I have like one day off a week so this is very nice," explains Cui.

Some made their way down to the Boathouse to enjoy a meal on the patio in the warm weather many feel is long overdue.

“Everybody is out so you kind of want to feel the energy everybody being outside you want to take apartment get excited for spring,” says Loboda.

While the warmer weather may be sticking around, there's is a chance for rain for some around our area on Sunday.