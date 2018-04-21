Begin planning your summer remodeling during Spring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Despite the cold start to April, summer will be here before we know it and it's important to begin thinking about upcoming home improvements now, in preparation for summer remodeling.

Planning improvements is complex and completing projects takes time. John Cox, President of Procraft Fine Cabinet & Woodwork, discusses the latest trends in kitchens and baths, along with how Procraft can help with selection and design of your next project.

For more information, visit: Procraftcabinets.com.