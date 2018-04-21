Delaney’s donations benefiting St. John Bosco Children’s Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O'FALLON, Ill. - Delaney is an 11-year-old girl who enjoys helping others. Every year since her 8th birthday she has been having “donation parties.” Instead of asking for gifts for herself, she chooses a charity and asks for donations for them. So far, she has made donations to Gateway Pet Guardians, St. Louis Children’s Hospital, The Shoeman Water Project and Fontebella Maternity Shelter.

Delaney decided this year she wants to help St. John Bosco Children’s Home, operated by Caritas Family Solutions. She is focusing on items for the rumpus/game room. Her goal is to stock the room with fun games and toys that keep the children active plus raise $3,000 in cash/gift cards.

Trivia Night/Silent Auction on Saturday April 28th in Belleville, IL. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and trivia starts at 7:00 p.m. Email DelaneysDonations@gmail.com for questions or to reserve a table.

You can also help out by visiting McAlister's Deli and Gia's Pizza on the following dates and times:

* McAlister’s Deli Sunday April 22 from 5:00-8:00 PM in Shiloh, IL

* Gia’s Pizza all day Wednesday April 25 at the O’Fallon, IL and Oakville, MO locations.

To follow Delaney and her charity work on Facebook go to https://www.facebook.com/DelaneysDonations/

To contact Delaney with any questions or comments, please email her at DelaneysDonations@gmail.com or send a message through her Facebook page, Delaney’s Donations.