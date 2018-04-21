× Family of man whose body was found in KC airport lot sues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ The family of a man whose body sat in a Kansas City International Airport parking lot for months is suing the company responsible for monitoring vehicles in the lot.

The Kansas City Star reports that Randy Potter’s widow and children sued SP+ Corp. and two of its employees Friday. The lawsuit accuses the Delaware-based company of causing the family “extreme trauma and emotional distress.”



Airport police found Potter’s body in September in a pickup truck, when someone called to report a bad smell. Potter’s parking pass was dated Jan. 17. Police said it appeared Potter committed suicide.

The lawsuit says the family provided SP+ employees a description of Potter’s truck and license plate about a week after he disappeared and were assured that if Potter’s truck wer in the lot, it would soon be found.

SP+ attorney Jan Paul Miller said the company would be “vigorously defending the suit.”