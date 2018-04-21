Residents tour opposite neighborhoods to learn about each other

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Residents from opposite sides of St. Louis joined together for a tour of each other’s communities Saturday. The St. Louis Association of Community Organizations (SLACO) is the force behind the Neighborhoods United for Change program.

Delores Stith-Rutlin lives in the North Central neighborhood. Vicky Dean lives in the Tower Grove Heights neighborhood. They both said learning from each other is a good thing. They joined about 50 other residents who hopped on a bus and spent part of their Saturday getting to know people from other St. Louis neighborhoods.

“We’re paired up with people from different areas so you know, we’re find out about their neighborhoods and they find about our neighborhoods,” said Stith-Rutlin. “It’s a good thing.”

“People I think tend to be more involved when they are knowledgeable and connected,” said Dean.’’

Part of the tour included a look at a home for sale on Hydraulic Ave. The property was vacant but the Tower Grove Neighborhoods Community Development Corporation purchased and rehabbed the home.

Participants said being able to see how some neighborhoods are making improvements can lead to positive change.

“I think the neighborhoods themselves start to take a closer look at their strengths and their weaknesses through the eyes of other people,” said SLACO outgoing board president Mark Abbott.