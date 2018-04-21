Sen. Blunt wants the legal and legislative process to play out with Greitens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO - U.S. Senator Roy Blunt is among those weighing in on the latest charge against Governor Greitens.

Blunt tells us that unlike many others he is not calling on Greitens to resign.

He says from the beginning of this whole episode with the Governor he has been an advocate for letting the legal and legislative process play out.

We asked Blunt if he believes Greitens can still effectively govern under the cloud that has been created.

“People have elected him Governor; there is a process both judicially and legislatively to determine those things and I`m not going to try and decide beyond that what the voters did or what the governor should do,” explained Blunt.

When we asked Blunt if he was stunned or shocked by the Greitens situation, he simply responded “let`s see how it works out.”