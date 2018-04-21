Spring Boutique benefits two scholarships for young women’s education

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Incarnate Word Academy Spring Boutique is a fun night out of shopping, eating and drinks which supports two important scholarships for young women's education, the Incarnate Word Academy Alumnae Legacy Scholarship and the Katie Campanella Visual Arts Scholarship.

This is the 5th year and this very successful event has continued to grow and fund both of these very important scholarships. Truly amazing young women are being supported by these funds and in their success, we find a better future for all.

The Incarnate Word Academy Spring Boutique is Thursday, April 26th, from 5 to 9 p.m. and will have over 50 vendors, food from many local restaurants, a silent auction, and grand raffles.

For more information email iwaspringboutique@yahoo.com, call the school at 314-725-5850, or visit www.iwacademy.org.