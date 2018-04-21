The Thread – Cirque Dreams

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Circus Flora has a new season, a new permanent home, but an old problem: Tim is trying to join the act...again! This time, Tim tries his hand at pig training, trapeze dancing, and trampoline acrobatics. As Tim seeks to earn a place in the Circus Flora family, he meets a few folks who are creating community in our area. Best Buddies is building community through the power of friendship. Dream Play Recreation is teaming up with Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital to create community through play. Operation Finally Home is providing a community for a wounded veteran by literally providing a community. Will Tim make it in the circus? History says no. But you will certainly witness the power of people in the lives of people, Saturday at 8:30am on Fox 2.