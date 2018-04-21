× Truck stop chapels provide places of worship for truckers

KINGDOM CITY, Mo. – A small town outside Columbia is home to a tiny chapel that serves truckers making a pit stop.

The Columbia Missourian reports that the chapel at the Interstate 70 Petro Kingdom City truck stop is roughly the same size of a tractor-trailer. The chapel is open daily and can seat 14 people, but only one or two usually show up.

The place of worship is one of nearly 80 chapels nationwide created by Truckstop Ministries Inc., a Georgia-based organization founded decades by a former trucker. The organization has chapels at truck stops in 28 states, with three locations in Missouri.

Jack Martin leads a team of eight chaplains at the Kingdom City chapel. The 70-year-old says his truck stop ministry has brought him the greatest fulfillment of his career.