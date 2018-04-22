Arts Pop: New musical co-produced by Clayton couple headed to Broadway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Coming soon to the Broadway stage is “ The Prom ,” a musical comedy about fading actors that get involved in a small-town high school prom controversy in order to promote themselves.

The musical was staged at the Alliance Theater in Atlanta last year. The show now plans to open in New York City in November 2018.

In the show, a small-town Indiana high school cancels its prom rather than let two girls attend as a couple. So, the actors rush in to join the fight and that's when cultures clash.

In Sunday's A&E section of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, theatre critic Judith Newmark introduces you to philanthropists Jim and Cathy Berges, the Clayton, MO couple, who are co-producing the new show.

Jack Lane, executive producer of Stages St. Louis and and also a Broadway producer on such shows as “Peter and the Starcatcher” and “Fun Home,” is a lead producer of the show.

Website: "The Prom" Musical