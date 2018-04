Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - National Pretzel Day is Thursday, April 26th, and Philly Pretzel Factory is celebrating by giving every customer who goes to their store a free pretzel. The first 100 customers will get a coupon for a free pretzel every day in May. Also, from Sunday to Thursday they are offering $5 off of any party tray.

For more information visit www.phillypretzelfactory.com.