Earth Day celebration challenges visitors to be more environmentally conscious

ST. LOUIS - Organizers of the St. Louis Earth Day Festival say it is the longest running Earth Day festival in the country. The festival is in its 29th year and wrapped up in Forest Park with a challenge for visitors.

“It’s growing and growing,” said event manager Laura Allers-Lowry.

“It grew from you know a couple of people getting together saying, hey you know let’s have an Earth Day celebration to what it is today,” said St. Louis Earth Day Executive Director Jen Myerscough.

She said the four-part challenge for visitors was to use low impact transportation more frequently, use reusable water bottles, ditch plastic bags for reusable bags and to eat more plant based food.

Myerscough said the festival practices what it preaches. Organizers planned to leave Forest Park just as they found it. They offered 25 different stations where waste could be taken and separated for items that are compostable or recyclable.

“This is a mission and a calling,” said Allers-Lowry. “All these volunteers, all the people, all the staff here believe in the sustainability of the planet and making things better for the future.”