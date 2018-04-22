Local company take the stress out of spring cleaning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - It's that time of year again for spring cleaning. While many people look forward to getting rid of old clothing and furniture building up in their homes, spring cleaning can be extremely overwhelming for the elderly. Heather, with Right at Home, discusses ways that families can help their elderly loved ones out with spring cleaning to keep them safe from injury or harm.

Right at Home offers in-home companionship and personal care and assistance to seniors and adults with a disability who want to continue to live independently.

For more information on Right at Home, visit About Right at Home at http://www.rightathome.net/about-us or read the Right at Home franchising blog at http://www.rightathomefranchise.com/blog/.