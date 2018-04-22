× Missouri has highest black homicide rate, Kansas in top 10

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Missouri has the highest rate of black homicide victims in the country, with neighboring Kansas coming in the top 10.

The Kansas City Star reports the Violence Policy Center released a study Wednesday that looked at 2015 data law enforcement agencies nationwide submitted to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The report says the homicide rate among African-Americans in Missouri was 46.24 per 100,000. Kansas comes in the top 10, with a rate of 25.02 per 100,000 African-Americans.

The national black homicide rate in 2015 was 18.68 per 100,000. The rate for white homicide was 2.67.

Black residents represented 13 percent of the U.S. population in 2015, but they accounted for more than half of all homicide victims.

The study doesn’t offer an explanation for differences among the states or races.