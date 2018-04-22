Multiple Earth Day celebrations taking place in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - It's time to "go green” because Sunday is Earth Day. There are a number of events around St. Louis celebrating, so if you want to make the earth a better place, why not start today?

The holiday celebrates nature and promotes environmental protection. This year, the Earth Day Network is asking people to help end plastic pollution. Plastic litter affects plants, animals and humans, often interrupting sensitive ecosystems or killing wildlife. Experts say taking steps like buying a reusable water bottle or ditching plastic straws and plates can help keep the problem from growing. Other, more traditional, ways to celebrate Earth Day include planting a tree or participating in one of the many litter pick-ups happening around the country.

Students in the Ferguson-Florissant School District spent part of their Saturday learning about the environment and celebrating Earth Day. One of the highlights was the Ferguson-Florissant superintendent, Joe Davis, releasing a red-tailed hawk back into the Bird Sanctuary near Valley Park. Three schools in the district received 'green ribbon' awards for their environmentally conscious programs with a focus on recycling. Davis says teaching kids about the environment is critical.

Various events are held annually on Earth Day across the globe to show support for protecting the environment. It started back in 1970 when 20 million people took to the streets demanding action on environmental pollution. Since then, Congress established the EPA, to ensure environmental protection. Now, more than 1 billion people in 192 countries are estimated to participate in Earth Day activities.

Events taking place in St. Louis:

Earth Day: Party for the Planet

Sunday, April 22, 2018

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saint Louis Zoo

One Government Drive

St. Louis, MO

Enjoy live entertainment, fun educational activities, keeper chats and more. Pick up a map of events at either zoo entrance and explore the Earth Day stations around the zoo to learn how you can take action to help protect our planet. Visit at least four of the stations to receive a prize! Claim your prize at any of the stations by 3 p.m. For more information visit https://www.stlzoo.org/events/earthdayatthezoo/.

St. Louis Earth Day Festival at The Muny Grounds in Forest Park

Sunday, April 22, 2018

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The St. Louis Earth Day festival is a community tradition to learn about sustainable products and services offered by local businesses and organizations, meet local area non-profits that share earth day values, as well as showcase local entertainment and green dining alliance restaurants.