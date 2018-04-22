One person killed, 2 injured in Berkeley shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERKELEY, MO – Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and 2 others injured.

The shooting happened at 8360 Airport Road in Berkeley Missouri around 11:30 am. St. Louis County Police say officers from the Berkeley Police Department were called to the scene for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they were unable to find victims or suspects.

A short time later officers were dispatched to an accident in the 6300 block of Jefferson Avenue were a vehicle had struck a parked car. Upon investigation, it was determined that the vehicle had been involved in a shooting.

The vehicle had 3 occupants, 1 person was transported to the hospital with injuries from the accident, a second person suffered gunshot wounds to the lower body and one person was declared dead at the scene. It’s unknown if person died from injuries related to the accident or shooting.

Police tell Fox 2 that it appears the vehicle was involved in a shooting with another vehicle on Airport Road.

If you have any information related to this investigation, please call the St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

An investigation is ongoing.