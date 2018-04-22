× Toll from Kabul bombing climbs to 57 dead

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) _ Afghan officials say the toll from a suicide bombing in Kabul claimed by the Islamic State group has risen to 57 dead and 119 wounded.

Public Health Ministry spokesman Wahid Majro confirmed the toll of Sunday’s attack, in which the bomber targeted a voter registration center in the capital. IS claimed the attack, saying it targeted Shiite “apostates.”

Both IS and the more well-established Taliban have stepped up attacks across Afghanistan in recent years.

___

4:45 p.m.

Afghan officials say the toll from a suicide bombing in Kabul claimed by the Islamic State group has risen to 48 dead and 112 wounded.

Public Health Ministry spokesman Wahid Majro confirmed the toll from Sunday’s attack, in which the bomber targeted a voter registration center in the capital. IS claimed the attack, saying it targeted Shiite “apostates.”

Both IS and the more well-established Taliban have stepped up attacks across Afghanistan in recent years.

The U.S. and NATO formally concluded their combat mission in Afghanistan at the end of 2014, shifting to a focus on counterterrorism, training and support.

___

2 p.m.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing in the Afghan capital that killed more than 30 people and wounded dozens.

The group claimed Sunday’s attack in a statement carried by its Aamaq news agency, saying it had targeted Shiite “apostates.”

Afghan officials say a suicide bomber targeted a crowd of people gathered at a voter registration center in Kabul.

The extremist group is opposed to democratic elections.

___

1:15 p.m.

An Afghan official says that at least five people were killed when their vehicle struck a roadside bomb in the northern Baghlan province.

Zabihullah Shuja, spokesman for the provincial police chief, says four other people were wounded in Sunday’s blast in Puli Khomri, te capital of the province.

The Taliban routinely target security forces and government officials with roadside bombs, which often end up killing civilians.

___

1 p.m.

Afghan officials say the toll from a suicide bombing in Kabul that targeted a voter registration center has climbed to at least 31 killed and 54 wounded.

Public Health Ministry spokesman Wahid Majro confirmed the toll from Sunday’s attack, originally placed at four dead and 15 wounded.

The Taliban denied involvement in the attack, which indicates it may have been carried out by an Islamic State affiliate.

___

12:25 p.m.

Afghan officials say the toll from a suicide bombing in Kabul has climbed to at least 12 killed and 57 wounded.

Public Health Ministry spokesman Wahid Majro said the toll from Sunday’s attack, originally placed at four dead and 15 wounded, could climb further.

The suicide bomber targeted a crowd that had gathered to pick up national identification cards at a voter registration center in the capital.

The Taliban denied involvement in the attack, which indicates it may have been carried out by an Islamic State affiliate.

___

11 a.m.

Afghan officials say a suicide bomber has attacked a voter registration center in the capital, killing at least four people.

Public Health Ministry spokesman Wahid Majro says another 15 people were wounded in Sunday’s attack. Kabul police spokesman Akmal Ahmadzai confirmed the location of the attack.

No one immediately claimed responsibility. The Taliban and a local Islamic State affiliate both view Afghanistan’s government and democratic elections as illegitimate.

Afghanistan will hold parliamentary elections in October.