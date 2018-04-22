× Wong, DeJong homer as Cardinals sweep Reds again

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Kolten Wong and Paul DeJong homered, Mike Mikolas tossed seven strong innings and the St. Louis Cardinals completed their second sweep of the woeful Cincinnati Reds this season with a 9-2 victory on Sunday.

The Cardinals have won eight of nine overall and 11 in a row over the Reds.

Cincinnati, which has lost five in a row and 13 of 14, has the worst record in the majors at 3-18. The Reds are 0-3 _ all against the Cardinals _ since fiing manager Bryan Price and replacing him with Jim Riggleman.

St. Louis took four games last week in Cincinnati. The Cardinals’ 11-game winning streak over the Reds is their longest since winning 11 straight in 1949.

Wong hit a solo homer in the second inning. DeJong added a three-run shot in the seventh. DeJong is tied for second in the NL with seven home runs.

Mikolas (3-0) gave up two runs, one earned, on five hits. He struck out six and did not walk a batter. He was signed as a free agent on Dec. 5 after spending three seasons in the Japanese Central League.

Wong’s homer came off Luis Castillo (1-3), who allowed three runs on seven hits over five innings. He struck out three and walked four.

The Cardinals added two runs in the third on a run-scoring hit by Dexter Fowler, who reached base five times, and Tyler O’Neill’s sacrifice fly. It was O’Neill’s first major league RBI.

DeJong pushed the lead to 6-2 with his homer in the seventh off Kevin Quackenbush.

The Reds scored twice in the sixth. Joey Votto’s RBI infield single trimmed the deficit to 3-2.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: RHP David Hernandez will likely make his second rehab appearance on Monday for Triple-A Louisville. Hernandez has been bothered by right shoulder inflammation.

Cardinals: RHP Adam Wainwright was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Sunday with right elbow inflammation. RHP John Brebbia was recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Brebbia made two appearances earlier in the season and did not allow a run in two innings. … OF Tommy Pham missed his third game in four days with a right groin strain. He is day-to-day.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Sal Romero (0-2, 5.75 ERA) will face RHP Brandon McCarthy (3-0, 2.91) on Monday in the first of a four-game home series against Atlanta. Romero will be making his fifth start of the season.

Cardinals: St. Louis is undecided on a starter for Tuesday’s game against the Mets because of Wainwright’s injury. RHP Zack Wheeler (1-1, 2.77) will start the first of the three-game series for the Mets.