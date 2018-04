LOS ANGELES – Nineteen years ago, former St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Fernando Tatis made history. On April 23, 1999, he hit not one, but two grand slams in the same inning off the same pitcher at Dodger Stadium. Both came the third inning off of pitcher Chan Ho Park. Tatis is still the only player to do it.

Note: Only 13 players have hit two grand slams in the SAME GAME.