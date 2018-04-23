Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…TUESDAY…APRIL 24, 2018

Our slow moving low pressure will continue its slow slide to the east today into the Ohio Valley…did I mention its a slow mover…clouds much of the day on Tuesday…some sun trying to come our mid to late day…but warmer…upper 60’s…but counting on some sunshine to make that happen. Quiet Tuesday night…Wednesday a few spot showers around on Wednesday morning… mostly cloudy the rest of Wednesday…Thursday looks quiet…still cool…some showers on Friday…especially in the morning…better over the weekend…warm and dry…70-75 for the high…better the key word…this will really help the trees to pop