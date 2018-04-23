× Dwayne `The Rock’ Johnson announces birth of third girl

NEW YORK (AP) _ Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced the birth of his third daughter Monday on Instagram.

He showed off a chest full of tattoos in a hospital snap with his latest addition, Tiana Gia Johnson. It’s his second daughter with partner Lauren Hashian. He also has a 16-year-old daughter with his former wife, Dany Garcia. He said Hashian labored like a “rock star.”

He urged all dads to be to participate in the births of their children, offering support during labor and delivery. And he made a promise to his new baby that he’ll “love, protect, guide and make ya laugh for the rest of my life.”