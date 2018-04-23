Illinois police search for missing 63-year-old man

CLINTON COUNTY, IL – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 63-year-old man from New Baden, Illinois. Timothy McGowen was last seen driving a Red or Maroon Chevy Colorado, Illinois license plate W-280720. They say he is medically dependent.

McGowen was last seen wearing navy blue pajama pants, a t-shirt, black jacket and crock shoes. He is described as a white male, 6′ tall, 220 lbs, with grey hair and blue eyes.

Call the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office if you have any information: 618-594-4555.