ST. LOUIS, MO — How about sprucing up your garden with everyday items you already have? What better way to celebrate Earth Day, than starting your own backyard vegetable garden.

That's what Peter Rabbit is encouraging families to do. The fun family film has teamed up with gardening and landscape expert Sara Bendrick.

Peter Rabbit is out on digital April 20, and available on 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-Ray™ & DVD May 1.