Multi-vehicle crash closes lanes of I-270 in Maryland Heights

ST. LOUIS, MO — Three lanes of I-270 are closed after a multi-vehicle crash on northbound I-270 at Page. SkyFOX helicopter captured images of two people rescued after being trapped in vehicles. They were taken away in ambulences.

There were seven vehicles involved in the accident. Authorities say several of the people involved are suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that one person has "serious injuries." Three people were taken to the hospital.

Crews are working to clear the accident. Traffic is backed up in the area. Check the latest road conditions here: FOX2Now.com/Traffic