× One Day Only: Half-Price Sale on Daily tickets to Washington Town & Country Fair

WASHINGTON, MO — Tickets are on sale now for the annual Washington Town & Country Fair in Washington, Missouri. On Tuesday, April 24 daily tickets will be available for half-price when customers purchase atwww.washmofair.com using promo code MARGIE.

Concerts, rides, shows, exhibits, motorsports events, and parking are all included with admission to the Fair. Regular price daily tickets range from $10-$15 for children (age 6-15) and $15-$30 for adults (age 16+). Children age 5 and under are always FREE at the Washington Town & Country Fair.

Entertainment Highlights at the Washington Town & Country Fair include:

Wednesday, August 1st – Contemporary Christian Artist Josh Wilson; Bull Riding, Freestyle American Bullfighting

Thursday, August 2nd – Walker Hayes; Bronc & Bull Riding

Friday, August 3rd – Red Dirt Triple Feature with Chris Knight, Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Whiskey Myers; Lucas Oil Pro Pulling League Western Series Truck & Tractor Pull

Saturday, August 4th – Jake Owen’s “Life’s Whatcha Make It” Tour with special guests Jordan Davis and Chris Janson; ITPA Tractor and Mini Rod Pull

Sunday, August 5th – Sawyer Brown; Stadium Motocross, Wing-Ding & Brewfest

The fair also features multiple daily shows from chainsaw carvers, glass blowers, a metal artist, and the Canines in the Clouds stunt team. A variety of interactive activities, livestock exhibits, contests, and stage shows are scheduled throughout the five-day event, along with strolling entertainers, a 20-ride midway, and regional bands every night in the e-tent/beer garden.

About the Fair:

Now in its 89th year, the Washington Town & Country Fair is known throughout the region as a fantastic fair and great bargain. This year’s event, “Your Bridge To Fun,” will be held August 1-5 in Washington, MO. The event will include 9 concerts on the Pepsi Main Stage and 5 nights of heart-pounding excitement in the RaComm/Radio Comm Motorsports Arena. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.washmofair.com

About Washington, MO:

Washington is located 50 miles west of St. Louis, between I-44 and I-70. Daily service is provided on Amtrak’s Missouri River Runner. Washington balances new retail developments with a thriving historic downtown district, providing excellent shopping, dining, and nightlife options. Located in the heart of Missouri Wine Country, Washington sits within an hour of 56 wineries and has over 200 hotel/B & B rooms available. 2018 special events include: Fine Art Fair and Winefest (May 18-20), Washington Baconfest (June 9), Washington Town & Country Fair (August 1-5), Fall Festival of the Arts & Crafts (September 21-23), and the opening of the new Hwy 47 Missouri River Bridge in December.