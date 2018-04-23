Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Dingo is a 5-year-old shepherd/hound mix available at the Metro East Humane Society.

Dingo is a good boy with a sad story. He was originally rescued from a shelter in Honolulu, Hawaii and then moved to the area with his owner. Unfortunately, when Dingo's family had a baby, they discovered the child had a severe allergy to the dog and so Dingo was surrendered to MEHS.

Dingo weighs about 82 and does well with cats, kids, and other dogs. He's potty trained and loves going on long walks.

This gentle giant would make for a perfect family dog and deserves all the love a forever home can provide!

Visit Dingo at the Metro East Humane Society at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.