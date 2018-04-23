Shooting shocks hotel guests in Maryland Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO - A scary scene for guests at a motel in Maryland Heights. Shots ring out and police swarmed the parking lot at the Red Roof Inn on Lackland.

Police say they're still investigating what happened. They're only saying, at this point, that shots were fired and there were no fatal injuries.

A guest tells FOX 2 that someone was shot just after midnight. Other guests say they heard five gunshots, a woman scream, and then two more gunshots. They say officers blocked the exits to the motel and eventually arrested a man and woman. Police found a gun in their car.

A vehicle was towed away by investigators at around 5am.