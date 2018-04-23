St. Charles police searching for bank robbery suspect

ST. CHARLES, MO – Police are hoping you can help them find a woman who robbed a St. Charles bank Monday morning. It happened at the First State Bank in the 200 block of N. 5th St. around 10:15am. A black female, approximately 5’5” with a medium build, short straight black hair (possibly a wig), entered the bank and handed a teller a note announcing the robbery. An undisclosed amount of money was handed over and the suspect left on foot to the southeast.

The woman was wearing eyeglasses, a black jacket, black and white plaid blouse, stone-wash denim pants, and black knee-high boots. No weapon was indicated during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Charles Police Department at 636-949-3320.