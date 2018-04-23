St. Louis police seek help to solve cold case murders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help to solve three cold case murders. The cases go back as far as the summer of 2015.

One of these cases is a double murder: a man and his girlfriend found dead in their south St. Louis home in 2016. The other case is from 2015; a young man was found lying in the grass, shot to death in a robbery.

The rewards in both cases now stand at up to $5,000.

It’s rare for St. Louis police to put out “Information Needed” posters, but investigators are seeking help in solving the murders of 32-year-old Nathan Dieckmann and his girlfriend, 21-year-old Taylor Lane.

The couple and their dog were found shot in their home on Pennsylvania near Dakota—that’s in the Mt. Pleasant neighborhood—on October 11, 2016. The dog survived, but no one’s been charged with the murders.

More than a year earlier, police found 21-year-old Jacobi Taylor gunned down near Greer and E. Prairie avenues in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. Taylor’s mother, Kecia Hamilton, who moved away from St. Louis due to grief, returned to the city months later for a Mother’s Against Violence Rally and pleaded for help to find his killer.

“I am trying to do anything to get justice, not just for Jacobi but for everyone,” she said at the time.

Jacobi Taylor wanted to be a musical recording engineer. Nathan Dieckmann was a mixed martial arts fighter who left behind two young sons. Taylor Lane reportedly showed dogs across the country.

Anyone with information on either of these cases is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS. You don’t have to leave your name to be eligible for the $5,000 reward.