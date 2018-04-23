Tanker truck fire shuts down eastbound I-70 in St. Peters

ST. PETERS, MO - A tanker truck overturned and caught fire at around 4am Monday. Eastbound I-70 was closed at Mid Rivers Mall Drive for several hours. The road reopened just after 7am.
The truck was carrying ethanol alcohol, a gasoline additive. The tanker truck diver survived this fiery crash with only minor injuries.
Veterans Memorial drive may have to be closed for days following this tanker truck fire because of warping pavement.
Traffic is backed up in the area. If you're traveling to St. Louis from St. Charles Monday then take 64/40 or the Page Extension.
38.787470 -90.629892