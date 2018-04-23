Tanker truck fire shuts down eastbound I-70 in St. Peters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERS, MO - A tanker truck overturned and caught fire at around 4am Monday. Eastbound I-70 was closed at Mid Rivers Mall Drive for several hours. The road reopened just after 7am.

The truck was carrying ethanol alcohol, a gasoline additive. The tanker truck diver survived this fiery crash with only minor injuries.

Veterans Memorial drive may have to be closed for days following this tanker truck fire because of warping pavement.

Traffic is backed up in the area. If you're traveling to St. Louis from St. Charles Monday then take 64/40 or the Page Extension.

Check the latest road conditions here:FOX2Now.com/Traffic

Updates:

Authorities are getting ready to reopen all lanes of EB 70 at Mid Rivers Mall Drive following this tanker truck fire that happened just after 4am. The South Service Rd will remain closed. Only minor injuries @fox2now — Monica Adams (@FoxTrafficDiva) April 23, 2018

Hearing Veterans Memorial drive may have to be closed for days following this tanker truck fire due to some pavement affected. EB 70 reopened 10 minutes ago at Mid Rivers. Small delays Near K @fox2now — Monica Adams (@FoxTrafficDiva) April 23, 2018