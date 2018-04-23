Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — School isn't just a place to learn for thousands of Missouri kids. It also provides shelter and food for kids who otherwise may go without. That's why Care to Learn was created, to provide immediate funding to help children who are suffering.

The charity is having a big fundraising event in June. It is a roaring '20s theme called: The Great Gatsby, Great Night, Great Cause.

6:30pm - 10:30pm Friday, June 1st

The Coronado

3701 S. Lindell Blvd.

St. Louis, Mo

More information: www.caretolearn.org