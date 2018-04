Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — WWE Raw takes over the Scottrade Center in the final build for Friday'S Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia.

Since arriving on Team Red, the dangerous Elias has clashed with the likes of Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins and can even boast monumental victories over the likes of Finn Bálor and John Cena.

More information: Scottradecenter.com