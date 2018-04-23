× Yadier Molina to host St. Louis fundraiser to help Puerto Rico hurricane victims

ST. LOUIS, MO – Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina and Foundation 4, a non-profit organization founded by Molina and his wife Wanda Torres in 2010, will host a charity dinner to help victims of hurricane María in Molina’s native Puerto Rico. The event called, Rums of Puerto Rico presents Flavors of Puerto Rico, will be held in St. Louis, on Thursday, June 14, 2018 at Windows on Washington

The sit-down dinner will feature a Puerto Rican rum-based menu by the island’s Iron Chef Mario Pagán, a cocktail reception sponsored by Rums of Puerto Rico, live music, and a live auction of baseball memorabilia, and original works by Puerto Rican and Missouri artists and designers.

Molina will be joined at the event by some of his St. Louis Cardinals teammates and members of the Chicago Cubs baseball team, who will be in St. Louis for a 3-game series.

This will be the first charity event hosted by Yadier Molina and the Foundation 4 organization in St. Louis.

More information: http://www.yadiermolina4.com/