You Paid For It: Governor sidesteps Missouri Ethics Commission crisis

ST. LOUIS, MO — The You Paid For It Team traveled to Jefferson City to talk to officials with the Missouri Ethics Commission about the dilemma they faced about not having enough commissioners.

The terms expired for the last commissioners and that left the Ethics Commission one short of having a quorum. That means they couldn't accomplish all the business of being an Ethics Watchdog which is what you pay the Ethics Commission to be. Taxpayers spend about $1.5 million to run the agency that investigates campaign law violations and well as conflicts of interest by elected officials.

Governor Greitens makes the appointments to the Ethics Commission but his choice needs the approval of Missouri Senate Republican State Senator Rob Schaaf. He tells FOX 2 that an ethics complaint had been filed against the governor so lawmakers were leery of who he might pick.

The Governor sidestepped the crisis. He named Former Democratic Legislator Wayne Henke to the Ethics Commission. That pick sailed through the Missouri Senate with flying colors. The pick means the Ethics Commission will have a quorum.