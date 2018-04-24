Anonymous donor gave $100,000 to law firm before Greitens’ case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The law firm representing the ex-husband of the woman who had an affair with Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens in 2015 received two anonymous $50,000 payments that went toward the man's legal fees.

Attorney Al Watkins said Monday that a courier delivered each payment to his suburban St. Louis office in early January. The source was anonymous and Watkins says he still doesn't know who provided the money.

Greitens was indicted in February on one felony count of invasion of privacy for allegedly taking a partially-nude, unauthorized photo of the woman in 2015, before he was elected. On Friday he was charged with a second crime for allegedly using a charity donor list for his 2016 political campaign without permission of the charity, which Greitens founded.