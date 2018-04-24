Cheerleaders get rapid response training for potential injuries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARNOLD, MO – Even though studies show injuries are happening less frequently in cheerleading, it also found that when it does happen it’s more severe which could lead to vital moments for rescue.

It’s known as one of the most dangerous sports for high school girls.

“My heart goes into my throat and my stomach drops,” cheerleader mom Tracey Waldron said.

It’s the high-flying maneuvers that could sometimes land teenagers on a relentless mat or an even more unforgiving floor.

“It’s scary to watch, but it’s exhilarating when everything comes together,” Waldron said.

Studies show cheerleading makes up more than 65 percent of all catastrophic injuries in youth sports.

So, with that in mind, Friends of Warriors – a moms group, along with Rock Community Fire Protection District partnered to teach Fox High School cheerleaders rapid response training.

“They learned some compression-only CPR,” cheer mom Amy Willenbrock said. “They learned about tourniquet and increasing pressure to stop blood flow.”

That’s because doing risky stunts could lead to some intense moments, which turns the cheerleaders standing next to them into a first responder.

Just ask senior Jessica Wingbermuehle, who gashed her eye during a formation gone wrong.

“Everyone, when that happened, didn’t know what to do,” Wingbermuehle said. “They didn’t really know, but now I feel like it would be a lot better.”

Now with the training the cheerleaders learned, there’s more assurance in the leaps that sometimes turns into a fall.

“It makes me a lot more comfortable and able to trust my fellow cheerleaders a lot more,” Makenzie Lieban Said.

Friends of Warriors plans to hold a training program every month to improve the cheerleader’s safety not only on the sidelines but in life.

If you would like to join the mom's group, click here.