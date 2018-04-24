Dave Murray’s Latest weather discussion(the disco) for STL …WEDNESDAY…APRIL 25, 2018

The next weather system on the move from the west…spreading more clouds over us on Wednesday…mostly cloudy skies and slightly cooler…low to mid 60’s in play…I can’t rule out a few sprinkles but the core rains will be well to our south and west on Wednesday. Quiet times Wednesday night and Thursday…partly sunny on Thursday…68 for the high. Friday…back to mostly cloudy with a few morning sprinkles…looking limited right now….better over the weekend…warm and dry…70 on Saturday and 77 on Sunday…the city might push 80 degrees on Sunday-75 for the high…better the key word…this will really help the trees to pop.