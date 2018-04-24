Dave Murray’s Latest weather discussion(the disco) for STL …WEDNESDAY…APRIL 25, 2018
.
Getting closer to my Summer forecast for STL…Thursday night May 17th…will keep you up to date.
The next weather system on the move from the west…spreading more clouds over us on Wednesday…mostly cloudy skies and slightly cooler…low to mid 60’s in play…I can’t rule out a few sprinkles but the core rains will be well to our south and west on Wednesday. Quiet times Wednesday night and Thursday…partly sunny on Thursday…68 for the high. Friday…back to mostly cloudy with a few morning sprinkles…looking limited right now….better over the weekend…warm and dry…70 on Saturday and 77 on Sunday…the city might push 80 degrees on Sunday-75 for the high…better the key word…this will really help the trees to pop.
.
As for the Spring planting…the solid temperature hanging around 60 degrees…so the summer crops…tomatoes, peppers, etc…we need the soil temp to be 68 to 70 degrees…needing to lock in place… still a struggle